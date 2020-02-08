Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 728,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $139.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

