Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,377,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $22,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after acquiring an additional 309,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,403,000 after acquiring an additional 294,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $45.71. 2,289,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,322. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.