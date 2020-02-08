Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,129 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 140,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.97. 16,750,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,055,899. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

