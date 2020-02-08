Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $22.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.76. 2,258,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,151. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.84.

In related news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

