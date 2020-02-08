Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,203 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $127,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $2,538,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.26. 2,703,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.