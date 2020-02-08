Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.84 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.