Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.94 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

NYSE TDG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $634.54. The stock had a trading volume of 321,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,417. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $417.87 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

