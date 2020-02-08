Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in State Street by 105.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,158. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 1,598,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,928. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

