Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 728,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $151.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,808,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

