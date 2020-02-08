Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

WEC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. 787,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

