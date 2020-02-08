Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 500,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Edison International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Edison International by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,375. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

