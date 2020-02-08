Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,301 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,954,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.17. 471,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,713. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $191.42 and a 12-month high of $222.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

