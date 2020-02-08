Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,824 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $137.82. 1,016,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

