Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 19,041 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. 4,829,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,963. The stock has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

