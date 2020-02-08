Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,658 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,821. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.