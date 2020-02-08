Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,886 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of A traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,410. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

