Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,204 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 829.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $87.98. 886,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

