Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,813 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 197,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.29. 2,295,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

