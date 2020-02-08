Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,244 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after acquiring an additional 424,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.