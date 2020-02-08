Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $41,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,578. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.