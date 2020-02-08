The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,430 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $56,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

