The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $9.41 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $9.41 million and $1.38 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008722 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001500 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000471 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.