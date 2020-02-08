THETA Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.35 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. THETA has a market capitalization of $101.35 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, WazirX, Binance, Fatbtc, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, Hotbit, DDEX, Bithumb and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.