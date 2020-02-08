Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $12.48 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008564 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

