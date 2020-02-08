Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $56,187.00 and $68,497.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00765437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007445 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

