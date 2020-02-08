ThoreCoin (THR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $208,469.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $1,893.59 or 0.19418739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $164.15 million and approximately $208,469.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.03324528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00223026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00129535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

