ThoreNext Price Reaches $8.09 on Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for $8.09 or 0.00080112 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $175.06 million and $198,734.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.