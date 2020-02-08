Thrive Token Trading Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $226,055.00 and $3,108.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

