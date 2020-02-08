TigerCash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.43 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $139,264.00 and $16.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.83 or 0.02644086 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.