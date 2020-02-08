Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,168.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 171.8% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $36,168.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003613 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 105.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000181 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

