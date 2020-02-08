Titcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25,963.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Titcoin has traded 77.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titcoin has a market cap of $25,963.00 and $7.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,838.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.88 or 0.04522347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00749985 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,863,163 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.