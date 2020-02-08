TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TIVO stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TiVo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $909.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TiVo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TiVo by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in TiVo by 23.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in TiVo by 127.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TiVo during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

