TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $3,779,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 109,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,437. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $63.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

