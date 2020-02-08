TokenClub (TCT) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, BigONE and CoinBene. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.88 or 0.05929758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024191 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00129522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003186 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene, BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.