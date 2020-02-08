Tokenomy Price Hits $0.0360 on Major Exchanges (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Indodax, LATOKEN and LBank. Tokenomy has a market cap of $7.20 million and $59,452.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tokenomy’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com.

Tokenomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Tokenomy, CoinBene, LATOKEN, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

