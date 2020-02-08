TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0021

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $1.43 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.12 or 0.03404764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00220405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00128580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

