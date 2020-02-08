Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Down 33.4% This Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $916,150.00 and $6,160.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00399861 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012506 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001550 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,292,960 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

