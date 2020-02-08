TransferCoin (TX) Market Capitalization Achieves $84,587.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,587.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,258,368 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

