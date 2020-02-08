TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. TriMas posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriMas.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 158,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,900. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriMas has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $596,589. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TriMas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TriMas during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriMas during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

