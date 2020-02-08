Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of Trimble worth $57,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Trimble by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,400,000 after purchasing an additional 602,351 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 1,166.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,493,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 811,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,368. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,715 shares of company stock valued at $827,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

