Tripio (TRIO) Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Tripio has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

