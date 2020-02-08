Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 50.68% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Resource America Inc. grew its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 115,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 51.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

