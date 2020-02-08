Trollcoin Price Up 5% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $175,045.00 and $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047819 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00062855 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000761 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00086307 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,902.92 or 1.00607949 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000601 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

