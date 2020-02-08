TROY Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. TROY has a market cap of $6.69 million and $2.55 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One TROY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.17 or 0.03548287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00222772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034405 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00130053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.