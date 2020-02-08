Truegame Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. Truegame has a market capitalization of $389,936.00 and $42,666.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.