TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $139.18 million and approximately $803.41 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, WazirX, Crex24 and HitBTC. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 139,536,311 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Koinex, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, Crex24, IDEX, Binance, HBUS, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bitso, CoinTiger and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

