Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Twitter worth $31,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Twitter by 243.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Twitter by 60.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 131,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

