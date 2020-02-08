Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 221.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 113,253 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 66,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.03 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

