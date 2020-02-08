Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $329.74. 193,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,496. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $338.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

