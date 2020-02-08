U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

